A person has died in a house fire in Whangateau in the north of Auckland, police have confirmed.

The fire service received a call about 6.54pm last night of a house fire on Birdsall Rd.

Police will be making further inquiries today into the cause of the fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said last night the house was "well involved" on arrival, and three appliances had been sent to fight the blaze.

A person was unaccounted for while another house occupant was speaking with firefighters at the scene, the spokesman said.

At the time it was unclear if the person had been at the property.

By 8.30pm the fire was under control, and was not threatening the surrounding bush.