One person is unaccounted for as firefighters battle to control a raging house fire near Leigh, north of Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received a call about 6.54pm today about a house fire on Birdsall Road in Whangateau.

The fire was "well-involved" on arrival, and three appliances battled to contain the blaze.

There was one house occupant at the scene speaking to firefighters, but one person remained unaccounted for, the spokesman said.

It was unclear if the person had been at the property.

The fire was now under control, and was not threatening to spread into the dense bush surrounding the property.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage, the spokesman said.