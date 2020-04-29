More than 10 cows have fallen into the river in the Karangahake Gorge after a stock truck veered off the road.
Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 2 about 9.23am, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.
Between 10 and 15 cows were in the river, while others were still trapped in the truck, she said.
The crash happened between School and Waitawheta Rds.
A lane of the road was closed and a vet was on their way to the scene to work out what to do with the cattle.
A police spokeswoman said the driver was out of the vehicle and was uninjured.
There were three fire appliances from Waihi and Paeroa at the scene.
Motorists should expect delays.