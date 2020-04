A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has occurred in the South Island near Te Anau.

The shake happened 40km north of the town at a depth of 67km at 10.52am.

M5.2 quake causing moderate shaking near Te Anau https://t.co/3iRnuu2yuD — GeoNet (@geonet) April 26, 2020

More than 3000 people reported feeling the earthquake across the South Island.