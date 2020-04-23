Concerned Muriwai residents are calling for police blockades as the lockdown lifts.

With the alert level to be lowered to 3 from Tuesday, Kiwis are allowed to expand their bubble slightly and have been advised to "keep it regional" rather than local.

For many, that will mean hitting the water after a month of lockdown, as water-based activities including swimming, surfing and kayaking are all allowed close to shore.

But the Muriwai Beach community of 1000 residents, many of those retirees, are worried at the looming influx of Aucklanders.

"Our isolated community is in its own bubble, with a vast majority not leaving the village or their properties at all during the level 4 lockdown," Ian Phillips said in a letter to the Government.

"However, our community bubble is only 20 minutes drive from New Zealand's' epicentre for the virus, the Waitematā (Auckland)."

Even during lockdown, when people should only leave their house for essential reasons, Muriwai locals have noticed an uptick in non-residents visiting the area, he said.

"Some visitors who have been queried as to the reason for their visit have come from a one-hour drive away and yet they consider Muriwai Beach as their local beach.

"This is, of course, a nonsense, but is typical of the response whether they be surfers from Takapuna, dog walkers from Henderson, shellfish gatherers and fisher people from Howick, or a family from Grey Lynn on an afternoon trip."

There have been 4452 lockdown breaches since the lockdown began, 423 in the past day, Police chief Andrew Coster said today.

And as the country entered its final week of level 4 living, there have been increased reports of people popping their bubbles, gathering in public areas and not obeying physical distancing rules.

Coster warned Kiwis not to get complacent over Anzac weekend and said police will be out in force on the roads and in holiday hotspots.

Phillips called on the police to erect roadblocks or to allow locals to do so, and to pour more officers into the area.

"Muriwai Beach residents are clearly vulnerable," he said.

"There is a uniqueness in its isolated position. Yet it is so close to the Waitematā that visitors 20 minutes' drive from outside of our community bubble could so easily bring the infection into our community by not abiding by the stay local rule, and by failing to adhere to essential travel and social distancing."

But Coster said police didn't encourage communities to set up Covid-19 checkpoints and were ensuring that they were not preventing any lawful use of the road.

"Working in partnership with the local authority, the local Civil Defence emergency manager, local Iwi, community groups and police, we will assess whether checkpoints are needed or if there are other solutions," he said.

If police deemed a checkpoint to be necessary for vulnerable communities, one would be erected and operated by district police alongside community members, he said.

"We recognise that community efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 are motivated in the interests of the wider community. However, police must protect people's fundamental right to freedom of movement around their region for legitimate purposes."

The Muriwai Regional Park and vehicle access to the beach will remain closed at level 3, but Phillips worried that Aucklanders would ignore that.

"As well as roadblock checkpoints, it would also be beneficial for the Auckland Council to make public announcements re-enforcing to the public that the regional park here is closed and that non-essential travel to Muriwai Beach is not permitted," he said.

"This is a situation that we feel, as level 3 is implemented, demands more attention than it is currently being given."

