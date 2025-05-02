Specific batches of a New Zealand-made “Brain Drink” are being recalled because of a packaging fault that may cause injury.
In a statement, New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it was supporting Alphagen NZ in its recall of specific batches of Ārepa brand The Brain Drink as it may cause injury because of chipped glass.
“The concern with some 300ml bottles of Ārepa’s The Brain Drink for Performance is that due to a packaging fault the glass on the top of the bottle may be chipped,” NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.
The batches affected are 28629 and 28630 with dates best before 22 Jan 2026, and the recall does not affect any other Ārepa products.