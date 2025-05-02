Advertisement
Batches of Ārepa’s Brain Drink recalled after chipped glass injury

NZ Herald
The worst of the weather is over, more Kiwis turning to methamphetamine and Drs are back at the negotiating table.

Specific batches of a New Zealand-made “Brain Drink” are being recalled because of a packaging fault that may cause injury.

In a statement, New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it was supporting Alphagen NZ in its recall of specific batches of Ārepa brand The Brain Drink as it may cause injury because of chipped glass.

“The concern with some 300ml bottles of Ārepa’s The Brain Drink for Performance is that due to a packaging fault the glass on the top of the bottle may be chipped,” NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Specific batches of Ārepa brand The Brain Drink for Performance (300ml) have been recalled as they may cause injury because of a packaging fault. Photo / Supplied
The batches affected are 28629 and 28630 with dates best before 22 Jan 2026, and the recall does not affect any other Ārepa products.

“If you have any of these affected products at home, don’t drink them. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw them out,” Arbuckle said.

NZFS said it received notification of an associated injury and would work with Alphagen.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Alphagen to understand how this happened and implement corrective actions,” Arbuckle said.

Code breach

In 2023, Alphagen was told to remove health claims from its drinks after it promised that The Brain Drink “makes brains work better”.

The Herald published a full assessment of some of the brand’s claims, titled “Brain drink or fancy juice?” before action was taken by NZFS.

Alphagen then posted a note on its website noting that some of its claims had not been substantiated.

“Some of our health claims are in breach of the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code. Health claims attributed to Enzogenol (pine bark extract) and L-theanine have not been substantiated. Health claims attributed to the vitamin C content do not identify that vitamin C is responsible for the health benefit. We will be working with New Zealand Food Safety to remove or correct the health claims on the Ārepa product labels and advertising material.”

The products later returned to market with pared-back labelling.

