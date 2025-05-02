The worst of the weather is over, more Kiwis turning to methamphetamine and Drs are back at the negotiating table.

A person has died after an accident at the Te Anau transfer station.

Police and WasteCo staff are investigating at the site, which is closed until Monday.

The death will be referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

Police were called to the Manapouri Te Anau Highway premises about 3.30pm. A spokesman said, “Sadly the person died at the scene.”

Southland District Council group manager Fran Mikulicic said the whole of the council was shocked and saddened by the tragic news.

“All our thoughts and sympathy are with the family of the deceased,” she said.