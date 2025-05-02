Advertisement
Fatal workplace incident: Person dies at Te Anau transfer station

NZ Herald

  • A person has died after an accident at the Te Anau transfer station.
  • Police and WasteCo staff are investigating at the site, which is closed until Monday.
  • The death will be referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

A person has died after a serious accident at the Te Anau transfer station this afternoon.

Police were called to the Manapouri Te Anau Highway premises about 3.30pm. A spokesman said, “Sadly the person died at the scene.”

Southland District Council group manager Fran Mikulicic said the whole of the council was shocked and saddened by the tragic news.

“All our thoughts and sympathy are with the family of the deceased,” she said.

Police and WasteCo staff are on site at the transfer station and the investigation will continue for some time. WasteCo is contracted by the council to run the transfer station.

The transfer station will be closed at least until Monday.

The council would not be making any comment because of the investigation taking place, a spokesman said.

The death will be referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.

