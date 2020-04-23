There are two new deaths in New Zealand from Covid-19, taking our total toll to 16, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield revealed this afternoon.

There have been just three new cases in New Zealand, the smallest number so far.

One of the deaths was of a 62-year-old Invercargill woman who has been fighting for her life in Dunedin Hospital since April 7 and died overnight.

She is the second person from Invercargill to die of Covid-19.

Bloomfield apologised to the woman's family after confusion over her status in hospital.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they would work on classifications to avoid a repeat.

On Tuesday, Bloomfield said at his daily press conference none of the patients in hospital were critical; yesterday he said they were stable.

The woman's daughter Nicole has said she was initially elated when she heard the briefing and thought her mother's condition must have changed since they had spoken to doctors that morning.

The second new death announced today was a man in his 70s from Christchurch's Rosewood rest home who died on site, where eight others have died.

Ardern said it was "devastating" to see the impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable communities, such as Rosewood.

Bloomfield said there "may well" be other deaths in the future.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is 1454 and the number of people who had recovered is 1065.

Bloomfield said the Ministry was looking into providing regional specific ethnic breakdowns of Covid-19 figures.

There are eight people in hospital, with one person in ICU in Middlemore Hospital.

There were 6480 tests processed yesterday - there have been more than 101,200 tests so far.

Level 3

Ardern said her message remained, "if you can work from home, you should be working for home".

She said she had heard the numbers returning to school were "relatively small".

Bloomfield confirmed GPs will be open in level 3 and some elective surgeries will be available.

He said dentists will be able to perform urgent surgeries under level 3.

Bloomfield said new guidance around people being allowed to visit family members in hospital will be made available soon.

Ardern said she was okay for community based checkpoints to remain open in level 3, so far as they are operating within the law and working with the police.

Asked about compulsory face masks, Bloomfield said that was not the Government's recommendation.

He said physical distancing and maintaining bubbles were more important.

If people wanted to wear them, however, they could.

But Ardern said masks were "no supplement" for social distancing.

Bloomfield said there were disadvantages of using masks.

He said it was important that if people are wearing masks, they need to refrain from touching their face.

Ardern said she would likely be "changing up" its schedule in level 3 when it comes to her daily press briefings.

But she did not provide details.

Hunting allowed

On hunting, Ardern said in many parts of the country this is an important part of providing food for families.

She reiterated that hunting is allowed under level 3, if it's on private land.

"Hunting is an important part of many New Zealanders' lives," she said.

Duck hunting season has been pushed out for a couple of weeks.

"I know this will be disappointing for many," she said.

However it's important that people keep their social distancing.

A second wave of Covid-19

Ardern said the Government is doing "everything we can" to prevent the same second wave of Covid-19 that has been seen overseas.

But she said she is confident that a second wave won't occur in New Zealand.

Asked if New Zealand would never again get into the double digits of new cases each day, Ardern said: "There is no such thing as never".

She said it was up to New Zealand's "team of five million" to prevent the number of new cases rising again.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Ardern said the contact tracing will be able to make up to 10,000 calls a day.

"Surge capacity is there and it's ready."

Bloomfield said his teams are out in the field to assess what more regional public health units need to operate.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is doing a stocktake of PPE, and how it's being rolled out across the country.

The Government is in discussions with hospitals to potentially provide more funding.

When it comes to providing aid to the Pacific, Ardern suggested that what New Zealand provides to Island countries will remain the same post-Covid.

"When there is need, New Zealand will do its bit."

Helicopter money

Asked if the Government was looking into "helicopter money" for New Zealanders, Ardern said the Government was looking into a "range of options".

Direct payments to all New Zealanders could be made to help the economy recover from the fallout of Covid-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said this morning.

Ardern said today: "We haven't ruled things in or out at this stage."

The Government is focused on what will work best for the economy.

She wouldn't go into specifics about the mooted plan.

Asked if she would allow overseas billionaires to buy land in NZ to help stimulate the economy, she played that idea down, saying it's not new and it's not something she was in favour of.

ANZAC Day

Ardern will be taking part in Stand at Dawn, which encourages Kiwis to stand at their driveways at dawn on ANZAC Day.

She will be standing at her driveway at 6am to show her support.

She said it was important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

More information was on the standatdawn.com website.

She thanked the Defence Force today, "past, present and future".

She said they are doing important work during Covid-19.

She also praised New Zealand's civil defence groups, who have been working behind the scenes to help Kiwis.

"This is business as usual for them," she said, but she added they do have new extra powers.

Media support package

Earlier, Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi announced a $50 million package aimed at helping New Zealand's media industry through Covid-19.

The funding consists of:

• $21.1 million to completely cut transmission fees for 6 months

• $16.5 million to cut by 80% contribution for NZ On Air screen content in 2020/21

• $1.3 million for government departments to purchase organisation-wide news service subscriptions