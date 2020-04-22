A man has been arrested after a suspected arson in Taupō last week.

In the early hours of last Wednesday, a fire was reported at a Lake Terrace property - causing extensive damage.

Investigations determined the blaze to be suspicious, police said in a statement, which led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local man today.

He has been charged with arson and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court this morning.

Police said they could not comment further while the case was now before the courts.