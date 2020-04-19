The man in charge of modelling the spread of Covid-19 in New Zealand says the lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks.

University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy said an extension could result in New Zealand eliminating the virus completely.

Cabinet was reviewing information collated by Hendy and his team who tracked how Covid-19 spread and how different actions could change the timeline.

Currently, for every person who is infected with Covid-19 they are passing it on to half another person on average. In other words, half of those who were infected were passing it on and the other half were not.

A public announcement would be made at 4pm as to whether the nation would enter level 3.

Cabinet will meet today at 10.30am to deliberate on the move.

Meanwhile, a top business leader concedes New Zealand's level-4 lockdown might be extended another five days until after the Anzac Day long weekend,

Failing to exit level 4 would be a "real blow" for business, said Employers and Manufacturers Association chief executive Brett O'Riley, and many firms would need direct financial assistance.

"Possibly they might extend the period of level 4 through to early next week, until after Anzac Day, just to give people more time to get up and going,' he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Although Anzac Day falls on Saturday this year, it is recognised as a public holiday on Monday - and the Government will undoubtedly be thinking about how people will react to an easing of restrictions before a long weekend.

Business was seeking certainty and consistency, said O'Riley.

"We are concerned for areas like retail and hospitality. I think we have been a little bit over the top with some of the requirements in those areas. Either those sectors need to get a little bit more flexibility about being able to open or they will need some direct compensation. Those businesses are not in a position to last a few more weeks without being able to operate in some form."

He said manufacturers that probably should have been able to operate at level 4 had exports and supply chains waiting. Australian competitors had been able to continue working and "that's not good".