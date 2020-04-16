There are 15 new coronavirus cases today as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals what life will look like on the other side of lockdown.

When New Zealand moves to alert level 3, there would be a partial opening of schools for students up to Year 10 only and attendance isn't mandatory, Ardern said.

Students who can remain home and do distance learning are encouraged to do so.

Public-facing bars and cafes, malls and retail stores have too much contact with the public so they will remain closed.

Advertisement

But food deliveries and e-commerce could re-open, she said.

Travel restrictions will remain under alert level 3.

But the advice has changed from "keep it local" to "keep it regional" and travel should be restricted as much as possible.

Ardern said the different Covid-19 levels allow different levels of contact between people.

Level 3 is about "restrict" as there was a risk the virus could "bounce back", she said.

People should keep their bubble at level 3 but can expand it "a small amount", she said.

Those who need carers, have shared custody, or want to see their family could do so.

"Keep it exclusive, keep it small," she said.

Advertisement

If you are able to work from home, you must, Ardern said.

But if that is impossible to do so, for example if you work as a plumber, you can do so but you have to maintain social distancing.

Funerals and tangi can go ahead but only 10 people can attend.

Weddings are also restricted to 10 people and only services can take place - there can't be any meals or receptions.

1m is the new distance but you have to be able to contact-trace.

Keep a note of where you've been, when and who you saw, she said.

More information will be made available on the Covid-19 website and if businesses can't find their answers there should contact MBIE

There will also be a self-accreditation scheme available next week.

Ardern said there was still a restriction because the end goal was elimination. "When we get there, we want to stay there."

New Zealand will need a team of five million to achieve the goal of elimination, Ardern said.

Ardern once again referred to level 3 as a waiting room and said this was because "we have to wait and see if what we've done has worked".

Ardern told reporters that the indications of the actions taken against Covid-19 were "promising".

"We should not confuse the success of our actions with overreaction," the PM said.

The actions were about protecting people's livelihoods as well as fighting the virus, she said.

Ardern said revealing the alert level rules "in no way" foreshadows whether the lockdown will be lifted next week, Ardern said.

She said the last thing the Government wanted was to "give away" the gains New Zealand had made under the lockdown.

15 new cases today

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says the 15 new cases are made up of six confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

Twelve people are in hospital, three are in ICU and two are in a critical condition.

Four per cent of cases now classified as "under investigation" and 23 cases since March 24 are in that category.

Five of those cases are due to overseas exposure and 13 are connected to known cases.

Four are now classified as "community-acquired" and one case from yesterday is still under investigation

This detailed information on the sources of infection will form part of the decision to lift the country out of lockdown, Bloomfield said.

300 people at a supermarket in Queenstown are being swabbed today for sentinel testing.

There are no new significant clusters, so the total stands at 16.

A post-mortem is underway for the man who died in Invercargill thought to be coronavirus-related, Bloomfield said.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: MediaWorks hit by a number of coronavirus cases

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown set to lift with 'a whole lot' of businesses likely to reopen - Winston Peters

• Covid 19 Coronavirus: PM, ministers and public CEOs take 20% pay cut; 20 new cases today

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Worrying new global milestone; New York residents ordered to wear face masks

Ardern's guidelines would provide details on the impact on schools, business, workplaces and other sectors.

On Monday, the Government will decide whether to lift the lockdown two days later and will base its decision on advice from Bloomfield as to whether the virus is under control.

Yesterday there were 20 new cases of Covid-19 and for the first time the number of people recovered from the virus outweighed how many people still with symptoms.

There were no further deaths but Bloomfield was waiting on more information before confirming if the death of an Invercargill man was coronavirus-related.

This morning, she told Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB that there would still be restrictions.

"One thing I will just flag is that at that level, because of the risk we are trying to combat, there will still be significant restrictions on your interactions with other people.

"If you think about the need to keep doing that, you'll get a better idea of what life will still be like. But it will be different to level 4."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has previously said it would be a move from "essential" businesses to "safe" businesses.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said earlier today that all signs are positive towards lifting New Zealand's lockdown next week and a lower level would see "a whole lot" more businesses able to open under guidelines.

"Unless there is an adverse finding... the evidence looks compelling for that [lockdown lifting]," Peters told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today.

He would wait right up until Monday - when Cabinet meets to decide on the future of the lockdown - and for the latest health information, but right now, the data "points to the easing up of the situation".

Peters expected "a whole lot" of businesses would be able to reopen next week, provided they met safety requirements and guidelines, of which more will be revealed today.

There would be advice for specific sectors and specific guidelines within those sectors, he said. It was important business owners had clarity to be able to say "yes, we can comply".

"We have to get this economy coming back as fast as we can without making a mistake on the way through."

‌