

As children all over the country tuned into virtual classrooms yesterday the advice from Puketapu School teacher Sarah Simcock to parents was "don't stress".

"Relax and enjoy the time with your children. Don't put pressure on yourself to take the teacher's place," Simcock said.

"Teachers will be there for your children and for parents just as they always have been."

The school holidays were brought forward to run from March 30 to April 14 because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Government has spent $87 million ensuring hard copy education packages and electronic devices were sent to students as the country remains at Level 4 with all schools closed.

READ MORE:

• Back to school work, but not back to school yet, as school starts tomorrow

• Back to school: Ministry of Education investigating school uniform prices to see whether expenses could be reduced

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Schools could resume from April 29 if lockdown lifted

• Back to school: Teacher remembers another first day 20 years ago

It also worked with internet service providers (ISPs) to deliver modems to households that needed them.

Television also launched a variety of education programmes yesterday.

Advertisement

Simcock has been teaching since 2005. Her son Fynn turned 5 in December so has only had three quarters of a term in a classroom.

"Fynn loves school and his two teachers. Having his mum as a teacher at the end of last term was interesting. He would say 'Mrs Campbell doesn't do it like that'. I try to focus on short sharp bursts of work.

"For instance we live in Westshore so we might go for a walk to the beach and count crabs or do some writing in the sand. Then later maybe a little bit of reading and writing.

"Learning comes in different ways and you don't have to be sitting in a classroom for that. Your wellbeing comes first, just do the best you can."

While Fynn has his own online teacher, Simcock teaches a collaborative class, with another teacher, of intermediate students.

There are lots of ways of learning so if you live near the beach take a stroll and count the crabs. Photo / File

"We set up a timetable and sent the link out to the students. It's like an online workshop. They click on the link and then it's a virtual face-to-face lesson."

She said the school had contacted all its students.

"We are a country school so there are a couple who don't have internet connection. They have the booklets and we are hoping if this goes on for longer than expected we can get them connected."

Advertisement

The staff also meet online for planning.

Simcock said it was best to try to avoid arguing if your child resists virtual classes.

"Don't let it become an issue. If you have young children give them lots of praise. And don't worry, your child won't fall behind. Everyone is in the same boat and children are resilient. Any real issues are best left to the teacher to deal with."

At this stage it is not known when schools will reopen.