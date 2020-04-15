Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving their daily update about the number of new Covid-19 cases and the Government's response to the crisis.

Yesterday, New Zealand had its deadliest day with four people died from the virus. Three were from the Rosewood rest home cluster and a man in his 70s died in Wellington.

Our official death toll now stands at nine and Bloomfield cautioned more were likely. It is believed the 10th Covid-19 death is an Invercargill man, who passed away last night.

The number of global cases of Covid-19 is set to hit 2 million today. The death toll stands at more than 110,000.

Ardern is also expected to discuss ministers taking pay cuts this afternoon.

Ardern and Bloomfield said yesterday New Zealand was over the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak with 17 new cases.

Ardern said the continuing decline in new daily cases showed that the measures the Government had taken were working.

"We are successfully over the peak.

"But that is not the same thing as getting out of the woods."

Ardern said the deaths were a "sad and sobering reminder of the need to stay the course".

‌

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg said Cabinet would be playing "Russian roulette" with New Zealanders' health if it made a lockdown decision on Monday without first improving contact-tracing and surveillance testing.

Ardern said she was confident in the Health Ministry's contact-tracing, which was still improving, and although surveillance testing had not officially started, it was already happening in practice with wide-ranging testing across all regions.

The Government will decide on April 20 whether New Zealand will move down alert levels.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

