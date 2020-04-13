New Zealand was lucky that the Ruby Princess stopped only temporarily here, Australia's chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy says.

The cruise ship stopped in Christchurch, Wellington and Hawke's Bay before returning to Sydney on March 19.

The ship is at the centre of multiple Covid-19 deaths across the Tasman.

Fifteen passengers from the Carnival cruise ship had died, and more than 650 people have been infected. They include passengers and other points of contact.

Advertisement

The cruise ship headed to New Zealand for a two-week cruise around the country.

The Ruby Princess berthed at the port in Napier on March 15, its last port of call in New Zealand before heading back to Sydney.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship was linked to Covid-19 deaths across the Tasman. It temporarily stopped in a number of cities last month before returning to Sydney. Photos / Getty

Its docking led to a cluster of Covid-19 cases in Hawke's Bay, including six in Gladys Mary Care Home in Napier.

Murphy told the Epidemic Response Committee today that Australia had many more cases than New Zealand, though two-thirds of the cases in Australia were from returning travellers and from cruise ships.

There were about 30 to 40 new cases every day. All returned travellers were being quarantined for the last two weeks, but a significant number of new cases continued to come from overseas arrivals.

Murphy said any clamour to relax the restrictions were still "premature", and there was no right answer to getting out of the pandemic without a vaccine.

Australia, as had New Zealand, had rejected the idea of a controlled outbreak, and Murphy said aggressive suppression was Australia's goal and he doubted "elimination" could be achieved in the long term.

Australia's "social distancing" had been in a "large part" similar to New Zealand's approach.

National leader Simon Bridges, who chairs the committee, said he had been told he needed a haircut, and he couldn't in New Zealand but hairdressers in Australia were allowed to continue to operate.

Advertisement

Murphy said people were told to work from home, but if they couldn't, they were allowed to go to work if they could remain physically distant. But gyms and theatres and beauty therapists were closed, and while there was huge debate about hairdressers, they were allowed to continue as the restrictions were likely to be in place for months.

Retail chains were allowed to stay open, but many chose to close, Murphy said.

Murphy said shipping malls were 80 per cent emptier than before the restrictions, but construction and manufacturing were proceeding. The latter sector had found to to maintain physical distancing than the former.

National leader Simon Bridges chairs the Epidemic Response Committee. Photo / Paul Young

Murphy said the last thing Australia wanted was a relaxation of the restrictions leading to further outbreak. The use of apps to enhance contact tracing was needed before any relaxations, and there also needed to be a good supply chain of test kits, as well as sentinel testing to check wide community transmission, which he said was still some weeks away.

He said, though, that most school outbreaks had been adult-to-adult, and getting schools back and running was on the agenda.

Murphy said some states with bigger outbreaks were considering greater business closures, but Australia went for a two-person gathering restriction instead.

But if we were pursuing a total elimination strategy, that's the situation where you might go a bit harder for big longer - that's a debate we have to have, but at the moment there's no pressure."

Australia would love too achieve elimination, he said, but he wasn't sure how realistic that was.

Asked about the possibility of open borders between New Zealand and Australia in light of different approaches, Murphy said there wasn't a large difference in strategy with New Zealand, and time will tell if either country can completely remove transmission.

Murphy said the public health recommendations were that physical distancing could be in place for several months, which was why major gatherings, pubs and clubs, cinemas and gyms were all shut. Construction, manufacturing and retail would have followed if the outbreaks had been worse.

"The feeling in the National Cabinet was we would like to keep some of those core activities going, and clearly if things got worse or do get worse, we would go harder."

He would not be drawn on whether New Zealand should allow more construction, manufacturing and retail, saying it depended on New Zealand's circumstances and it was a decision for the New Zealand Government.

'We'll go harder than NZ'

Murphy said until a vaccine was ready, the level of vigilance needed to "be huge" and further outbreaks were always possible. An "illegal dinner party of medical workers" was responsible for a recent outbreak in Australia, he added.

"It's a long haul, with measures in place that are pretty significant that you can tweak a bit from time to time, but nothing will really beat having a really broad public health response. The evidence that if you got hard late, which the UK has done, you can see what carnage you suffer on the way through. As soon as we saw significant community transmission, we felt we did have to go hard. Our 'hard' is very different to someone else's 'hard', but it is very disruptive. We may not have gone as hard as New Zealand, but we will go harder if necessary."

He said surveillance testing - collecting information to see where coronavirus is present in the population or among certain demographics - and the use of smartphone technology and physical distancing would continue to be the "new normal", and festivals would likely continue to be banned for the foreseeable future.

He said the TraceTogether app, which is used in Singapore and is being considered by New Zealand to enhance contact-tracing, was also on Australia's radar.

Australia had less stringent measures than New Zealand and the Australian Government had not wanted to close schools - but parents had stepped in and stopped sending kids to schools.

Globally, there are or have been 1.88 million cases of Covid-19, with more than 117,000 deaths.

There are 1349 cases in New Zealand, with five deaths, and the number of new cases has been trending down for eight days; 62,827 tests have been done, or 12.9 tests per 1000 people.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: 5 deaths, 19 new cases, 75 recoveries - Ashley Bloomfield, Jacinda Ardern with latest updates

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealanders should 'take heart' in declining case numbers but grave fears remain for a group of dementia patients

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Cases surge in Singapore sparking fears of a second wave

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield takes questions via Facebook live on Covid-19 response



Australia

As of this morning, there are 6359 confirmed cases in Australia, where the death toll is 61 and more than 362,000 tests have been done, or 14.5 per 1000 people.

The number of new cases is flattening but has not yet peaked, and Australia PM Scott Morrison has said that the fight against Covid-19 would last for at least another six months.

Throughout March, the Morrison government opposed school closures but the state of Victoria brought forward school holidays, while other states and territories introduced pupil-free days to prepare for online learning.

The Australian Government wants schools to remain open but will revisit the issue on Thursday.

Singapore

Singapore has been praised for its ability to keep a lid on new coronavirus infections without imposing major social and economic restrictions, but a recent spike in cases has seen a lockdown imposed.

It has 2918 cases and nine deaths.

On March 25, about 6.8 people per 1000 were being tested.

Singapore initially allowed schools to remain open, but decided to shut them all on April 8.

Similarly some businesses were allowed to stay open, but only non-essential businesses can still operate under the new lockdown.

A large number of the new cases are linked to outbreaks in migrant workers' dormitories, many of whom have now been quarantined.

Singapore has been using a bluetooth app to enhance contact-tracing, and New Zealand is in active conversation about using the same app in New Zealand.

But only about one in five people in Singapore has signed up to use it so far, and experts have estimated that about three-quarters of the population need to sign up for it to be useful.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

