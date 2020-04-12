Adults must set a loving example

I was not surprised to see, in Saturday's paper, that since the country went into lockdown, there had been nearly 600 family violence cases in a single day late

Lockdown exit vision needed

Cyclists, show some kindness

Americans paying the price

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump hunts for scapegoats

Related articles:

Our producers will step up

Antarctic tour de force

Smaller shops a better option

Anzac candle tribute

Lockdown flouters infuriating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Complainers' evidence lacking

Making money from turmoil

Even Arkwright knew it