Time to address GDP myopia

Studying economic news alone in my "bubble" has interested me. I ponder collective responsibility, our well-being budget, GDP (economic output) and surviving the Covid-19 "war".

I understand that economists recognise the remedies for a volatile market may be; by government wage subsidies, quantitative easing (bond-buying), bank cuts to cash rates, providing liquidity to the government bond market, ETF (buying future profits of corporations) and companies increasing share value to raise capital.

During our war versus the virus, we live in lockdown, giving us time to contemplate how a capitalist society, balanced by supply-demand economics and fuelled by the pursuit of profit might conflict with a wellbeing Budget. How is it that free-market forces cannot ensure the supply of masks, and protective clothing? Health professionals without protection are forced to risk their lives to care for patients. Why can't the world access sufficient ventilators?

Our healthcare institutions had funding cuts over the past decade and are poorly equipped for our present situation. The wellbeing Budget is good, but is it an overlay on top of an unchanged economic system based on GDP?

Caroline Mabry, Glen Eden.

Long view

It's difficult to overstate the importance of appropriate business/bank behaviour for the post-Covid-19 recovery of our economy.

What we and the Government are counting on is for businesses/banks to take a long view involving determination to persevere in the face of heightened amounts of debt and lower initial profits.

Things will not go well if businesses and banks take a short-term, selfish view involving liquidations, foreclosures and the use of newly created money to buy speculative assets.

Robert Myers, Auckland Central.



Pressing business

On radio on Wednesday morning, Simon Bridges' answers to questions about the necessity and legality of his travel between Tauranga and Wellington revealed his innate insecurity and arrogance.

He excused his inability to work from home like the rest of the country on the inadequacy of his Tauranga internet connection and his need to be "at Parliament" – presumably to feel in charge.

His several references to the presence of "the Press Gallery" may reflect his unacknowledged suspicion that his image is their creation, while his sweeping claim that there is "nothing in the Statute books" to say the Leader of the Opposition cannot travel, suggests that he feels this title gives him the freedom to do as he pleases.

Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.



Captive audience

Thank you Derek Cheng for "PM eyes quarantining all arrivals" (NZ Herald, April 7), for an objective, factual article that clearly sets out the choices and consequences around quarantine.

Thank you to all the journalists keeping their captive audiences informed and entertained. I'm especially liking the long-story articles. Finally, I have time to read them through. Now, if only the Government would drop the retirement age - freeing up jobs after the lockdown ends - I might even have time to read a whole book again. On Kindle, of course.

Lori Dale, Opotiki.



Politicians' mindsets

For a long time now, it has been my opinion that anyone who wishes to enter into political life should first undergo psychological profiling and have the report laid open for public perusal. The situation with David Clark only reinforces the need for such transparency.

To be telling us all to conduct ourselves in a certain way and then repeatedly setting out to flout these rules brings forward many questions about how his mind works and his attitude to other human beings.

He is not the first politician to behave in such a way and he won't be the last. Politics is a realm, ostensibly, of power and it is critical for the general wellbeing of a nation that those who make overarching decisions are there least of all for the power.

Ideally, it would be preferable that those who do enter politics, do so with a healthy sense of reluctance as opposed to those who, increasingly it seems, carry delusions of grandeur.

Peter Osborne, Titirangi.



Easter brake

I hope bach owners think twice before decamping to their beach palaces over the coming long weekend, breaking the rules about staying home and only travelling for essential reasons.

Not only do they put themselves at risk, they also risk bursting smaller communities' bubbles while putting pressure on already stretched local resources. They stand out in their shiny late model cars and expensive haircuts, mistakenly thinking they blend in with the locals. So not cool, so conspicuous.

Please wait a few weeks and come back when we are not collectively fighting a pandemic and coast is clear.

A Ingham, Point Wells.



Growing problem

I thought Dylan Cleaver (NZ Herald, April 7) was spot on this morning when he wrote about the problems golf course greenkeepers will face once the lockdown is over. I read the article on the balcony of my apartment which overlooks Victoria Park and just as I finished, the noise of an engine that wasn't a bus, car, truck or motorbike wafted my way. Ironically the park was getting mowed. Essential?

Peter Jeffares, Auckland Central.



Big smoke

The need to be in any city to run many businesses is being sorely tested in the Covid-19 era when so many services are being done by staff at home online in casual gear and within coo-ee of the coffee percolator.

If one calculates the time spent dressing up and driving to and from the city office, buying lunch, fossil fuel usage plus vehicle wear and tear, one may be surprised at the savings.

Earth's atmosphere also is appreciating less traffic.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.



Family time

As I go for my daily walk in the sunshine it is wonderful to see the family bubbles biking around together. Babies in carrier seats, littlies on their wee bikes and teenage kids sharing a ride-around with both of their parents, on roads almost free from traffic. Then there are the flat-dwellers who gather together on plastic chairs in large circles in the community courtyard and bubble along with their neighbours having a good chinwag while politely keeping their required distances. We in Auckland have been so fortunate to have had such a great spell of recent warm sunny weather.

Many people have found how easy it is to work from home and how little we need to buy, apart from the groceries. Perhaps a future could feature four-day working weeks and shops closed all day Sunday so families could continue to enjoy time together. Here's hoping.

Yvonne Flynn, Orewa.



Keep it

In response to Erin Hogan's letter (NZ Herald, April 7, I couldn't agree more that spitting is a revolting habit.

In these times when we are told to cover our faces when we cough and sneeze, why does no one mention the dangers of this revolting habit. I see people spitting (not only runners) on the footpath and on the grass and it makes me feel sick. I am disgusted when I see sports players on TV spitting; this is not something I wish to see while watching TV.

I am really surprised the health authorities haven't had more to say about this, surely spit carries just as many germs as a cough or a sneeze - if not more. If you accidently tread in someone's spit, you can carry that all over the place on your shoes. Let's break this disgusting habit.

Sue Bentley, Pakuranga.



River solution

Why is Watercare talking of possible water restrictions?

In 2002, the ratepayers of Auckland paid to build a filtration plant and direct connection to take up to 150,000 cubic metres of water per day from the Waikato River. At the moment, Watercare averages 72,000 cubic metres (according to its website). They could double the amount easily. And more if the Government saw the need in these extreme times.

Robbie Ancel, Sunnynook.



Scales of justice

The credibility of the State of Victoria's criminal justice system was shown to be on trial as much as Cardinal George Pell, in the successful appeal of his convictions for serious sexual offending.

For the precious presumptions of innocence and the burden of proof and standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt to have any credibility in our criminal trial process, the defence must have the opportunity of presenting it's case. Pell's appeal shows it was not. The same Victorian Laws of evidence which seriously limit cross-examination of complainants that may challenge the veracity of their evidence is being mooted here in Aotearoa. Pell's case shows that we do so at our peril.

Juries should be entitled to hear all the evidence in a criminal trial before reaching a verdict. In Pell's case it was not.

While complainants must be protected in the criminal trial process, so should the rights, freedoms and reputation of those accused of sexual crimes. The pendulum in Victoria has swung too far in favour of protecting complainants, Aotearoa is in danger of doing the same. It is time to seriously reflect on the contemplated evidential changes currently being considered in sexual crime trials. Our democracy and community deserve nothing less than to be served by a robust and credible justice system.

Tony Bouchier, Kohimarama.



Short & sweet

On Travel

What a brilliant article written by Maggie Wicks in the Travel section (NZ Herald, April 7). Although we can't travel at the moment, it was a pleasure to read about her Ecuador trip of a lifetime. Janet Bailey, Henderson.

On deliveries

I realise that politicians like to be in parties, but it is surprising that their rules allow liquor to be delivered but not seeds and potting mix for some autumn planting. John Strevens, Remuera.

On Clark

It is unfortunate the Covid crisis has prevented his resignation, which should be revisited when the country comes out the other side. June Kearney, West Harbour.

The Prime Minister took appropriate, decisive action. Yet another unexpected event well managed. Michael Smythe, Northcote Point.

If David Clark is an idiot (which he was) for driving 20km during lockdown and has been rightly demoted, what does that mean for Simon Bridges? He is multiplying that drive 100 times each weekend. So is he a bigger idiot? Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

On buses

It's pleasing to see all the bus drivers self-isolating in their buses as they navigate their way around Auckland's suburban streets. Trevor Bright, Manurewa.

On essentials

Should the wages and salaries of essential workers be un-taxed for the duration of this emergency? Most will be on minimum or near-minimum wage - and we have no idea how much danger they may be in. But where would be without them? Jonothan Cullinane, Grey Lynn.

On nostalgia

Do you remember the good old days? It was just two weeks ago. Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.