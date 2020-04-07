Fire crews have put out a large scrub fire on Auckland's Mt Wellington.
Fire and Emergency NZ said the blaze - which was visible across much of Auckland last night - was fully extinguished by about 9.45pm.
Reports of a fire on the mountain started to come through to authorities just before 7.30pm. At its height, the blaze covered a 60m by 40m area.
Multiple crews were needed at the site as a result.
Advertisement
Police confirmed they were also called to the scene, but would not say if any arrests had been made.
There have been no sign of any flare-ups overnight.
READ MORE:
• Firefighters battle large fire on Mt Wellington, Auckland
• Fires on Mt Eden and Mt Wellington in Auckland
• Fatal house fire in Mt Wellington
• Fire on Auckland's Mt Richmond