COMMENT:

Day 12 and it is all a bit of a blur. "Routine" and "schedule" have morphed unique definitions, as have earnest intentions made on Day One. Conversations swing between activities for the next few weeks and the extravagances freedom will enable after it. In my household, the intense focus on bubbles even led to a declaration all products linked to them would be banned. It was quickly rescinded when a list of essentials like soap was issued.

It is the emotional roller coaster of lockdown: confusing, amusing, stressful and heart-breaking. Around the world, politicians have rolled out a variety of strategies to navigate it - from arrest threats to messages of hope and teamwork. Depending on which phase you are in, interpretation and resonance vary. Here are four politicians who have helped mine along.

David Clark

That feeling of confinement creeps up and forces the best of us to bend and/or blatantly disregard the rules. Who hasn't become acutely aware of the privilege of outdoor exercise this past week? The busyness of my street, which finishes at Cornwall Park, shows just how marvellous it is. A quick loop and climb of the tree-less hill is a much-needed respite for many. Perhaps reflective of how well we are doing in the nationwide lockdown, most people I pass on my daily walks are lovely and considerate. However, there are a few (runners) who I've raised eyebrows at. Without a state-of-emergency and global pandemic, spitting while you are on the trot around other people isn't great behaviour. As I puffed up the hill at the weekend and it happened again, it was hard to ignore the intoxicating prospect of exercise in a remote location. It meant for the next 30 minutes I thought about all the places in Auckland I could get to in a van branded with my name and face. Of course, that wish-list and vehicle purchase has been added to the post-lockdown to-do list.

‌

Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo / AP

A contentious figure in the UK long before Covid-19, Johnson upped the ante in the past month. Since confirming he tested positive for the virus, the UK Prime Minister has continued to work while isolating at Downing Street. Yesterday's hospital admission did not appear to dampen enthusiasm levels – with reassurances he would stay in charge while undergoing precautionary tests for ongoing symptoms. I particularly enjoyed his recent armchair video message. Embracing a more casual look, Johnson appeared sans-tie. His peroxide crop had an even more adventurous look than usual, and shaving appeared to have dropped by the wayside. On what I think was Saturday, I saluted Johnson for mastering the work-from-home-look and being a visible reminder that at several points in the day, I have no idea what the time is or how far through the lockdown we are.

Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo / AP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte represents the most dramatic part of the roller coaster. An extreme Covid-19 response for when it gets dark and freaky, and having your own army seems to be the best option. Enter: Neighbourly etiquette. In the past fortnight, the little enclave of backyards we are part of have become hotspots for loud Facetime chats, an assortment of DIY projects, and questionable playlists. On one sunny afternoon it prompted my flatmate to ask me whether we needed to go over and check on our neighbour. Among the songs which had been blasting was Hallelujah, Cher's If I could turn back time and at least two Celine Dion bangers. "His music makes me want to cry", she said. Fortunately, it died down before we all reached breaking point and the neighbour emerged in good spirits. I know that because he went on to have a speakerphone conversation from his backyard where I and the rest of the block were updated on his life.

Simon Bridges

National Party leader Simon Bridges.Photo / File

Bridges is the head of the parliament's Epidemic Response Committee. I have hardly seen him in the news, and he appears to have scaled-back on public attacks of the government and its members. His focus represents what happens when I put my mind to the lockdown task-at-hand. It gets done and the roller coaster of emotions evens out – at least for an hour or so.