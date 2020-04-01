Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there are 89 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

The 89 new cases are made up of 76 confirmed cases and 13 probable cases. It brings the total to 797 cases since the start of the pandemic.

92 people have recovered, he said.

Thirteen people are in hospital and two are in the ICU.

Fifty-one per cent of cases have links to overseas travel

Just 1 per cent are community transmission - but Bloomfield expects that number to rise.

Seventeen per cent of cases are still being investigated. Bloomfield says many of those are expected to be community transmission.

There were 2563 tests yesterday – that makes a total of 26,000 tests so far.

More than 4000 tests can be processed a day, Bloomfield said.

He said there are eight labs in New Zealand, with that number ramping up in the coming days.

Today marks a week since New Zealand went to alert level four and the country went into lockdown.

Despite this, officials continue to tell New Zealanders not to get too complacent and warn the number of Covid-19 cases will continue to rise.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government has ordered more Covid-19 testing.

And Health officials are already heeding that call and are bringing on two more testing labs in the coming days, bringing the total up to 10.

This, according to Health Minister David Clark, will mean there will be the capacity to test up to 5000 people a day.

Speaking to media yesterday, Ardern gave young New Zealanders a stern lecture to follow the rules and said they were the largest group of carriers.

There have been isolated reports of people breaking the lockdown rules, Bush said earlier this week.

He said at the time there had been three arrests so far – he will update media on the new total today.

Bush was in front of the Epidemic Response Committee this morning where he admitted the advice given to Kiwis about what they're able to do during the lockdown hasn't been clear enough.

He said he "absolutely agreed" that the country needs clarity around some of the lockdown rules.

Bush also revealed that people in non-managed self-isolation are now being asked to allow police to see their location on their phones to ensure compliance.

He was grilled about who made the guidelines and exactly when people would find themselves on the wrong side of the police.

