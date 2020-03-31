In our darkest times, New Zealanders have looked towards strong, compassionate men and women to get us through.

Tested by the global coronavirus pandemic, many Kiwis have been assured by the clear, concise communication given by "Aunty Jacinda" and the firm hand and warm smile of Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

Now your favourite uncle is back, with a message that will resonate with New Zealanders young and old.

Sergeant Guy Baldwin, of viral "always blow on the pie" fame, has returned with another important safety message: Stay Home.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Police celebrate cop's 'always blow on the pie' viral video's 10-year anniversary

• Always blow on the pie

• Five iconic NZ television moments

• 'The makings of a classic': Nestlé's 'Kiwi as' campaign for onion dip

Baldwin sprang to fame in 2009 when a clip of him advising a young man on the finer points of late-night pie consumption went viral.

"At three o'clock in the morning that pie has been in the warming drawer for probably about 12 hours. It'll be thermonuclear," he wisely intoned.

"You must always blow on the pie, always blow on the pie. Safer communities together, OK."

Now Baldwin has returned in a new video shared by NZ Police.



Labelling coronavirus an "invisible dragon", Baldwin urges Kiwis to follow the rules.

"Please, stay home. Let's break the chain and save lives.

"If we follow the rules, we'll end this lockdown sooner.

"Let's slay this dragon, and get back to doing the things we love, like eating pies."

Advertisement

Do as the man says.

Police Ten 7's most viral moment: Always blow on the pie. / Police Ten 7

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website