The Government's Covid-19 lockdown taskforce is set to give an update on the latest number of cases and the response to the crisis.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, Sarah Stuart-Black, will speak about the national response and civil defence initiatives.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will give an update on the health sector.

Yesterday, there were 76 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 589, and there are 12 people in hospital with the infection with two in intensive care units.

Sixty-three people had recovered.

There were also nine different clusters of cases, including one with 23 cases infected at a Matamata bar on St Patrick's Day, and 47 cases at Marist College in Auckland.

Otago University Professor and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg this morning told the Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee that there needs to be a lot more testing to track the virus.

He said so far testing had been skewed towards those returning from overseas, and the actual number of cases was "far higher" than the 589 confirmed and probable cases to date.

Meanwhile, this morning the Government released the modelling it has been using to make its decisions and track the trajectory of Covid-19.

It showed that there could be between 12,600 and 33,600 deaths in the worst-case scenario if the coronavirus was left uncontrolled.