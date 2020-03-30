New Zealanders are coming up with alternative protective gear to get out and about in times of pandemic.

A shopper at the New World in Warkworth, north of Auckland, this morning spotted a dinosaur roaming around the vegetable aisle.

A dinosaur stocks up on food at New World in Warkworth. Photo / Supplied

"There was a huge amount of interest gathering around him both outside and inside the supermarket," a witness told the Herald.

Meanwhile, in Gisborne, a pink unicorn was spotted getting some groceries at the local Pak'nSave.

Meanwhile, in Gisborne, a unicorn shops. Photo / Facebook

The unicorn was clearly answering the call from supermarkets to "shop normal" and carried a basket with only some essential items.

This isn't the first time extinct and mythical creatures have been spotted out and about since the lockdown began in New Zealand last week.

A dinosaur made headlines after it was spotted roaming the streets in Napier just hours after the alert level 4 lockdown came into force.

A dinosaur which appeared on the streets of Napier just hours after the start of the Covid-19 state of emergency was told to do what everyone was told: Stay Home. Photo / Facebook

Two weeks ago, a man in Spain breached strict quarantine by putting out the rubbish dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex.

The man, who was warned by police, shuffled on to the street in Vistabella in the Murcia region to drop a bag of rubbish in the bin - and was promptly stopped by the officers.

Police in Murcia, Spain have clarified that when you're on a curfew it doesn't matter if you're dressed as a dinosaur. Video / Revolution 96.2

