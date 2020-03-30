New Zealanders are coming up with alternative protective gear to get out and about in times of pandemic.
A shopper at the New World in Warkworth, north of Auckland, this morning spotted a dinosaur roaming around the vegetable aisle.
"There was a huge amount of interest gathering around him both outside and inside the supermarket," a witness told the Herald.
Meanwhile, in Gisborne, a pink unicorn was spotted getting some groceries at the local Pak'nSave.
The unicorn was clearly answering the call from supermarkets to "shop normal" and carried a basket with only some essential items.
This isn't the first time extinct and mythical creatures have been spotted out and about since the lockdown began in New Zealand last week.
A dinosaur made headlines after it was spotted roaming the streets in Napier just hours after the alert level 4 lockdown came into force.
Two weeks ago, a man in Spain breached strict quarantine by putting out the rubbish dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex.
The man, who was warned by police, shuffled on to the street in Vistabella in the Murcia region to drop a bag of rubbish in the bin - and was promptly stopped by the officers.
• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website