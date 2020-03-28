• 83 cases of new coronavirus cases in NZ, total now 451. Two are in intensive care.

• A "small number" of Air NZ staff infected by coronavirus.

• New guidelines for essential workers have been released.

• Govt condemn 'stupid' people playing rugby, frisbee in parks.

• Rules about going to supermarket reiterated: "Stay in your bubble".

• Some Kiwis returning to NZ don't have enough food at hotels in which they are self-isolating.

• There are five known "clusters" of people with coronavirus in New Zealand.

There have been 83 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand overnight, Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black has today confirmed.

That brings the country's total number of cases to 451.

Today's new case number wasn't a significant increase on yesterday's figure, but Stuart-Black said the Government still expected the total number to continue to climb for some days.

She said 50 people had recovered.

Twelve people were in hospital, including two in intensive care – one on a ventilator.

She could not say what hospitals the two people in intensive care were in. The others were hospitalised in Wellington (three), Nelson (two), Whangārei (two) and one each in Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Dunedin and Greymouth.

Stuart-Black said there were five known "clusters" of people with coronavirus in New Zealand.

Over a seven-day period, the average number of daily tests for coronavirus was 1613. Stuart-Black said people who had been tested should remain in self-isolation.

She urged people to be kind to each other.

She said there had been reports of online abuse towards people who have Covid-19 and that was not acceptable: "We need to look out for each other now more than ever."

All of Government Controller John Ombler said the Government was "very pleased" with how most New Zealanders were behaving during the lockdown.

"It's only been two days since we have been living this new way of life."

He said most people were following the new rules - but there had been a few reports of people congregating.

He reiterated it was important for people to remain at home: "Stick to your bubble".

"Stay local," he said, adding people should stay within their neighbourhood.

He had heard reports of people playing touch rugby and said "that's just stupid; don't do it".

He called on people to avoid public space and not to go to a second home, or a bach.

Ombler said there had so far been no arrests related to breaching the lockdown.

He said the Government was working on issues such as New Zealanders returning to the country not having enough food.

The Red Cross had been sent to some hotels across the country where overseas visitors were staying.

"Getting New Zealanders home during a state of emergency has been an exceptionally difficult task," he said.

He added that "no one needs to worry" about supermarkets running out of food.

The supply chains, he said, were sound.

He said households should nominate one person to do the shopping.

Ombler thanked supermarket staff across the country.

Information about PPEs was now available online, he said.

He said the Ministry of Health's recommendations varied across different sectors, but urged people who were not sure to look at the guidance on the website.

He thanked all essential workers, such as frontline health workers and people working in food distribution.

"We're all in this together - let's keep up the good work."

He said if someone was sick, they should stay home – and added this was a point worth reiterating.

Repatriation flights from overseas have been coming mostly to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Stuart-Black said most cases in New Zealand continue to be linked to overseas.

She said there was a small number of Air NZ staff infected with Covid-19. Air NZ will be making a public announcement later today.

She said the advice to staff was "if in doubt" self-isolate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated this morning that she expected the number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to increase for at least the next 10 days.

"Don't be disheartened when you continue to see our numbers increase – I expect that we will have a number of cases and those cases will grow steeply because of the lag of Covid-19," she told the Nation.

In terms of how long New Zealand will be in lockdown for, Ardern said that "all depends on the compliance of New Zealanders".

But she said the Government will have a "good idea" as the country continues to go through the lockdown.

Until then, however, New Zealand's compliance level needs to be high.

"We just can't tolerate anyone flouting the rules."

But she said she "believes in New Zealanders – I have faith in us as a nation to do this".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website