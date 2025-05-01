Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell is speaking to media as destructive weather ravages the region.

He will speak in Canterbury at 4pm. The press conference will be live streamed at the top of this story.

Torrential rain has triggered a state of emergency in Canterbury’s Selwyn District, where the Selwyn River threatens to cut off access to communities.

Residents of the Canterbury town of Doyleston are sandbagging their homes as the rain continues to fall. Photo / George Heard

Residents of Selwyn Huts have been told to self-evacuate due to rising floodwaters and ongoing slips.

Meanwhile, MetService has issued a rare red wind warning for Wellington, with gusts of up to 140km/h expected to cause widespread damage, threaten lives, and severely disrupt transport and power across the capital.

Canterbury’s Selwyn District is under a state of emergency after widespread flooding in the district over night. Snow on Porters Pass/SH73. 01 May 2025 New Zealand Herald photography by by George Heard

Selwyn District Council is advising people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary and to conserve water, as key water supplies are under pressure.

House flooded on SH75 in Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Several roads, including fords and key rural routes, have been closed due to surface flooding.

Wellington’s red alert - the highest level issued by Metservice - came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 3am tomorrow.

Wellington has been slammed by high winds and wild weather which is driving the sea over roads, and cancelling all Cook Strait ferry crossings and flights from the airport. Photo / Marty Melville

MetService warned the gales would peak this afternoon, particularly around the south coast and hilltops, before gradually easing overnight.

“Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including to powerlines and roofs,” MetService said.

“Flying debris and falling trees pose a threat to life. Dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply are likely.”

Wellington has been slammed by high winds and wild weather which is driving the sea over roads, and cancelling all Cook Strait ferry crossings and flights from the airport. Photo / Marty Melville

Residents are being urged to stay indoors or find sturdy shelter away from trees, avoid travel, and prepare for possible power and communication outages.

Strong winds have already forced the cancellation of most flights in and out of Wellington Airport, with Air New Zealand, Jetstar, and Sounds Air grounding all services until at least 6pm.

Ferry crossings on Cook Strait have also been cancelled, as swells reach up to seven metres.

Average wind speeds at the airport have reached 87km/h, making it the windiest day in over a decade for the capital.

Long-time locals are saying the flooding in Doyleston (Selwyn) is as bad as they've ever seen it. Photo / George Heard

Hutt City Council has urged residents to remain indoors, with flooding closing Port Rd and causing delays throughout the region.

Wellington City Councillor Ben McNulty is urging locals to report storm-related damage via the council’s FixIt app or by calling 04 499 4444.

MetService says the deep low-pressure system driving the wild weather will start to ease on Friday, with more settled conditions forecast for the weekend.