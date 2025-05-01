Forecasters expect waves over 7m in some parts of Wellington today. Photo / Marty Melville

What is MetService saying?

MetService has upgraded Wellington’s wind warning to a red level, with destructive gales and a threat to life from flying items and falling trees.

Wind speeds have already reached at least 150 km/h in exceptionally exposed areas and 118 km/h elsewhere. Gusts of 140km/h are possible through the day.

“Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply,” it said in a statement.

The combined effects of heavy rain, high tides and large waves of seven metres have the potential to exacerbate the impacts from the damaging gusts affecting the area.

“In addition, the unusual direction of these very strong winds – being from the southwest rather than the more common strong northerly winds, is also expected to increase the likelihood of wind-induced damage," the statement said.

The warning was issued at 10am and will last for 17 hours until 3am tomorrow.

“Stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees. Avoid travel. Be ready for power and communication [outages].”

MetService said the wind would peak this afternoon, especially about the south coast and exposed hilltops before easing this evening.

WREMO said the peak is expected at 1pm.

“We know that strong wind warnings are fairly common for our region and it’s easy to get complacent, but Wellingtonians should take this one seriously and be prepared,” said spokesman Dan Neely.

What is a red level warning?

MetService red warnings are reserved for New Zealand’s most extreme weather. This warning system was introduced in May 2019.

Red warnings are only issued when widespread significant impacts, disruptions and safety issues are expected

MetService uses a three-tier, colour-coded warning system. The majority of warnings issued by MetService are orange.

Wild weather as MetService issues first red level wind warning for Wellington. Photo / Marty Melville

A red warning signifies that people need to “act now” as immediate action is required to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather. People are encouraged to stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees. Avoid travel if possible and follow any advice from Civil Defence and other agencies.

This is the first red warning MetService has issued this year, and it’s the 16th red warning weather event since the system was introduced.

How bad is Wellington’s weather right now?

The Wellington region has been battered by huge winds and heavy swells this morning, with reports of surface flooding, debris and slips on roads, power lines down, and trees falling.

The capital is experiencing some of its strongest southerlies in more than a decade, with a gust of 160km/h recorded at Baring Head, between Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay.

Most flights in and out of the city were cancelled this morning, with Air NZ advising more were expected to be cancelled throughout the day. Cook Strait ferry sailings have also been cancelled until at least tomorrow.

Power has been knocked out to hundreds of homes around the region, with work ongoing to restore electricity.

Waves can be seen crashing up over the road in some coastal areas, including Wellington’s south coast, and Lower Hutt’s Eastbourne.

When will the winds be the strongest?

Severe gale southwesterlies with damaging gusts of 140 km/h are expected to peak this afternoon about 1pm, especially about the south coast and exposed hilltops. Winds are expected to begin to ease into this evening.

Meanwhile Wellington is also under an orange heavy rain warning until midday Friday.

Waves can be seen crashing over some coastal roads in Wellington. Photo / Marty Melville

MetService expects 90-110mm of rain about the eastern hills and ranges, and 50-70 mm elsewhere. Peak rates of 10-20 mm/h are expected mainly about the ranges.

There is a minimal chance of the rain warning being upgraded to red.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible,” the orange warning said.

What do authorities advise?

Stay indoors

Stay away from windows and doors. Shelter in the middle of the house, preferably in an internal room such as a bathroom

Do not walk around outside or drive unless absolutely necessary

Seek sturdy shelter away from trees

Bring pets indoors and move stock to shelter

Be prepared for power and communication outages

If travelling, take care in coastal areas

Secure loose items around your property to prevent damage

Unplug small appliances which may be affected by electrical power surges. If power is lost, unplug major appliances to reduce the power surge and possible damage when power is restored

Stay out of the water for 2–3 days after heavy rain

Where to go for information, advice, and help:

If you or others are in danger, call 111.

Check MetService for weather warnings https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

Visit Wellington Region Emergency Management Office for emergency preparedness advice https://www.wremo.nz/hazards/severe-weather/

Check Metlink for public transport updates https://www.metlink.org.nz/

Monitor your local council’s website for latest advice.

Locals should take extra care in coastal areas. Photo / Marty Melville

To report weather-related issues within the Wellington City Council area, call 04 499 4444, email info@wcc.govt.nz, use the FixIt App, or fill out the webform.

For the Hutt City Council area, report any debris, flooding or downed trees on 0800 488 824 or by using: https://maps.huttcity.govt.nz/RAP/viewer/

In Upper Hutt, call council on (04) 527 2169 to report urgent issues.

In Porirua, call council on (04) 237 5089 to report urgent issues.

Call Kapiti Coast District Council 0800 486 486 or 04 296 4700.

