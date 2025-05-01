MetService predicts 140km/h gales, causing potential widespread damage, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions.
Flights and ferries have been cancelled, with power outages already affecting hundreds of homes.
Wellington residents have been told to seek shelter after MetService put out a rare wind warning, saying people face a threat to life from today’s “destructive” weather.
The red level warning comes as the forecaster predicts 140km/h gales and potential “widespread damage”.
Wellington Region Emergency Management (WREMO) has also warned locals should “take this one seriously” and advised people to stay away from windows and doors, and shelter in the middle of their houses.
This is the first time Wellington has received a red warning since the colour-coded system was introduced in 2019.
“In addition, the unusual direction of these very strong winds – being from the southwest rather than the more common strong northerly winds, is also expected to increase the likelihood of wind-induced damage," the statement said.
The warning was issued at 10am and will last for 17 hours until 3am tomorrow.
“Stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees. Avoid travel. Be ready for power and communication [outages].”
MetService said the wind would peak this afternoon, especially about the south coast and exposed hilltops before easing this evening.
WREMO said the peak is expected at 1pm.
“We know that strong wind warnings are fairly common for our region and it’s easy to get complacent, but Wellingtonians should take this one seriously and be prepared,” said spokesman Dan Neely.
What is a red level warning?
MetService red warnings are reserved for New Zealand’s most extreme weather. This warning system was introduced in May 2019.
Red warnings are only issued when widespread significant impacts, disruptions and safety issues are expected
MetService uses a three-tier, colour-coded warning system. The majority of warnings issued by MetService are orange.
A red warning signifies that people need to “act now” as immediate action is required to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather. People are encouraged to stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees. Avoid travel if possible and follow any advice from Civil Defence and other agencies.
This is the first red warning MetService has issued this year, and it’s the 16th red warning weather event since the system was introduced.
How bad is Wellington’s weather right now?
The Wellington region has been battered by huge winds and heavy swells this morning, with reports of surface flooding, debris and slips on roads, power lines down, and trees falling.
The capital is experiencing some of its strongest southerlies in more than a decade, with a gust of 160km/h recorded at Baring Head, between Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay.
Most flights in and out of the city were cancelled this morning, with Air NZ advising more were expected to be cancelled throughout the day. Cook Strait ferry sailings have also been cancelled until at least tomorrow.
Power has been knocked out to hundreds of homes around the region, with work ongoing to restore electricity.
Waves can be seen crashing up over the road in some coastal areas, including Wellington’s south coast, and Lower Hutt’s Eastbourne.
Severe gale southwesterlies with damaging gusts of 140 km/h are expected to peak this afternoon about 1pm, especially about the south coast and exposed hilltops. Winds are expected to begin to ease into this evening.
Meanwhile Wellington is also under an orange heavy rain warning until midday Friday.
MetService expects 90-110mm of rain about the eastern hills and ranges, and 50-70 mm elsewhere. Peak rates of 10-20 mm/h are expected mainly about the ranges.
There is a minimal chance of the rain warning being upgraded to red.
“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible,” the orange warning said.
What do authorities advise?
Stay indoors
Stay away from windows and doors. Shelter in the middle of the house, preferably in an internal room such as a bathroom
Do not walk around outside or drive unless absolutely necessary
Seek sturdy shelter away from trees
Bring pets indoors and move stock to shelter
Be prepared for power and communication outages
If travelling, take care in coastal areas
Secure loose items around your property to prevent damage
Unplug small appliances which may be affected by electrical power surges. If power is lost, unplug major appliances to reduce the power surge and possible damage when power is restored
Stay out of the water for 2–3 days after heavy rain