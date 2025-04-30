- Residents of Doyleston are battling to keep floodwaters from their homes as rain continues in Canterbury.
- Nick Reid’s property is under immediate threat, using seed bags to deflect water.
- Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton was in Wellington when a state of emergency was declared.
Residents of the small town of Doyleston are fighting to keep flood waters from their front door as the rain continues to fall in Canterbury.
Nick Reid’s property is under immediate threat.
“The water’s coming in from the drain that’s flowing in through our gate, and it’s nearly in the house, so I’ve gone and got seed bags,” says Reid.
His home is one of several in Doyleston, northeast of Leeston and near Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere, which are battling to prevent the rising floodwaters from entering.