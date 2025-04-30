Pitching in, neighbours checking in on each other and helping to keep the floodwaters out. Photo / George Heard

For some, it’s too late.

“The neighbours behind us, the water’s already in their house,” says Reid.

He says he’s aware there could be worse to come.

“Now that I’ve put seed bags here from work to try and deflect it – it’s starting to work, but there’s still a lot more water to come from up the road,” says Reid.

Residents of the Canterbury town of Doyleston are sandbagging their homes as the rain continues to fall. Photo / George Heard

Reid admits he’s worried about how bad it could still get for an area that is notorious for flooding, but could be seeing new levels of damage.

“I’ve been out here all my life, and I’ve never seen it this bad.”

Meanwhile, it’s understood Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton was in Wellington when a state of emergency was declared in the district early today.

House flooded on SH75 in Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Broughton, who also heads Local Government New Zealand, is now unable to fly back to Christchurch.

He took to social media this morning to declare the state of emergency.

“Part of the issue is Selwyn Huts and the need for self-evacuation in that area. There’s an expectation that that community will be cut off and the river may breach,” said Broughton in a video on the Selwyn District Facebook page.

Several Selwyn schools have closed for the day, including Ellesmere College, Lincoln High School and Darfield High School.