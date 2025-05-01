Another Hutt woman posted a video on Facebook showing a huge branch that had snapped off a tree outside her home, narrowly missing hitting her as she stood behind her car.
The woman said she had to run to avoid being hit by the large branch and that it could have severely injured or killed her if she had not been fast enough.
Wellington Region Emergency Management has also warned locals should “take this one seriously” and advised people to stay away from windows and doors and shelter in the middle of their houses.
This is the first time Wellington has received a red warning since the colour-coded system was introduced in 2019.
Wind speeds have already reached at least 150km/h in exceptionally exposed areas and 118km/h elsewhere. Gusts of 140km/h are possible through the day.
“Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply,” MetService said in a statement.
The combined effects of heavy rain, high tides and large waves of 7m have the potential to exacerbate the impacts from the damaging gusts affecting the area.
Coastal areas, such as the road leading out to Eastbourne in the Hutt, have been heavily impacted.
Hutt City Council has warned residents of this area the road will be closed from 6pm for several hours, except for emergency vehicle access.
Marine Drive currently has a one-lane Stop-Go section in Mahina Bay to allow contractors to work on making the road safe, but this will close entirely this evening, the council said in a statement.
“From about 6pm tonight, the road will be closed for travel in both directions, except for emergency vehicles, for approximately four hours (until at least 10pm) due to expected unsafe conditions at this time, being two hours either side of high tide.
“The closure will be in place from the point after Howard Road joins Marine Drive and the Bus Stop at Wellesley School.”
The expected closure times may change, depending on public safety and priority.
“The crew will reassess the road and it will be opened when safe to do so. We encourage people to avoid unnecessary travel and plan around this closure,” the council said.
How bad is Wellington’s weather right now?
The Wellington region was battered by huge winds and heavy swells this morning, with reports of surface flooding, debris and slips on roads, power lines down, and trees falling.
The capital is experiencing some of its strongest southerlies in more than a decade, with a gust of 160km/h recorded at Baring Head, between Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay.
Most flights in and out of the city were cancelled this morning, with Air New Zealand advising more were expected to be cancelled throughout the day. Cook Strait ferry sailings have also been cancelled until at least tomorrow.
Power has been knocked out to hundreds of homes around the region, with work ongoing to restore electricity.
What do authorities advise?
Stay indoors
Stay away from windows and doors. Shelter in the middle of the house, preferably in an internal room such as a bathroom
Do not walk around outside or drive unless absolutely necessary
Seek sturdy shelter away from trees
Bring pets indoors and move stock to shelter
Be prepared for power and communication outages
If travelling, take care in coastal areas
Secure loose items around your property to prevent damage
Unplug small appliances which may be affected by electrical power surges. If power is lost, unplug major appliances to reduce the power surge and possible damage when power is restored
Stay out of the water for two to three days after heavy rain