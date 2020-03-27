A week ago on Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered a televised address to the nation. Two days later, she announced New Zealand was going into lockdown. The Weekend Herald looked into what was going

Saturday, March 21: Level 2. 56 cases.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Sunday, March 22: Level 2. 70 cases.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Monday, March 23: 102 cases. Level 2 - 3.

Tuesday, March 24: 155 cases. Level 3.

Wednesday, March 25: Level 3 - 4. 205 cases

Thursday. Lockdown. 283 cases.