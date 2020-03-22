Two more schools have been impacted by the coronavirus as a North Shore principal and South Auckland staff member go into self-isolation.

St John's Mairangi Bay principal Viki Trainor was in self-isolation but has no symptoms of the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend with the virus, she told the Herald.

A staff member from Conifer Grove School, meanwhile, was now suspected of having contracted the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

Three Auckland schools - Marist College, Randwick Park School and Glendowie College - earlier shut their doors after yesterday having confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 linked to linked to staff and students.

The father of a Mt Roskill Grammar Student has also tested positive for the virus, but the school has not announced that it will close.

St John's Mairangi Bay school, meanwhile, was still open and following all Ministry of Health directions, principal Trainor said.

"I am in isolation, and I was directed to do so by the Ministry of Health because I was in contact with the person who had Covid-19," she said.

"I do not have coronavirus or Covid-19 ... I have absolutely no symptoms."

"I am as healthy and fit as a buck rabbit today."

Trainor said she had briefly visited a friend, who subsequently was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.

As a result, she was told to go into self-isolation. But because she had no symptoms, health officials judged that she did not need to be tested for the virus, Trainor said.

"Unless I show symptoms within the next three days, our school is business as usual, however, we are putting in place all the precautions you'd expect us to do."

Trainor was now working from home - while in self-isolation with her husband - and the school community, board of trustees and staff were fully informed, she said.

Among new health measures at the school were shorter lunch breaks so children and staff would have less contact with multiple other people and updates to parents informing them that if their children lived alongside vulnerable adults, it was fine for them to stay home.

"We are constantly looking out for things that we can put in place as we go along," she said.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service also confirmed a staff member from Conifer Grove School and their household were now in self isolation.

"This is not the same as having a case at the school," the service said in a statement.

The person was now "being supported from home and will only return to their school after completing their isolation period and if they are well".

"This action means that there is very minimal risk to the community."