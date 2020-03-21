The family of a French teenager who has been missing for weeks, after last being seen in central Auckland, have released a statement expressing their great worry for the "kind and curious" young student.

Eloi Jean Rolland, 18, has not been seen since the morning of March 7 after arriving at New Lynn's Fruitvale Rd train station from Britomart.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said yesterday police believe the teenager walked from the Fruitvale Rd station to Piha that morning.

Today Auckland Police released a statement from Rolland's family, who said the teen was homesick and planning on returning to France.

Waitemata Police are continuing to appeal to the public for sightings of 18-year-old Eloi Jean Rolland, who was reported missing a week ago. Video / North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police

"The news of Eloi's disappearance worries us greatly and every day that he remains missing only causes us more concern," the statement said.



"Eloi is a calm, kind and curious teenager who loves adventures and enjoys being with friends. He loves the sea, surf and catamarans.



"He also enjoys the beauty of the wilderness and recently found a particular interest in hiking."



The Rolland family said Eloi came to New Zealand to study English six months ago and was in regular contact with his family in France several times a week.



Eloi was due to fly back to France this weekend, his family said.



"His disappearance is very out of character and we are extremely worried.



"He has never run away from home and always stayed in contact with his family.



"Recently Eloi became homesick and wanted to return to France and study at university."

Eloi speaks limited English and is described as 170cm tall and thin build.



He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 and quote file number 200310/8987. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.