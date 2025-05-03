Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Elections in Canada and Australia signal shift away from Trump-style politics - Steven Joyce

Steven Joyce
By
Former National Party Minister·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's election campaign was boosted by Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images, Herald graphic

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's election campaign was boosted by Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images, Herald graphic

Steven Joyce
Opinion by Steven Joyce
Steven Joyce is a former National Party Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport. He is director at Joyce Advisory, and the author of the recently published book on his time in office, On the Record.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Canadian Liberal Party’s resurgence, led by Mark Carney, capitalised on anti-US sentiment.
  • Pierre Poilievre’s alignment with Donald Trump backfired as Canadians rejected Trump-style politics.
  • Australia’s Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, is poised for victory, distancing from Trump populism.

There is a rapid and significant shift occurring in world politics.

Elections this week in Australia and Canada are in the process of up-ending what was becoming conventional political wisdom just six months ago.

Let’s start with Canada. The Lazarus-like resurrection of was nothing short of miraculous.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business