Canada “will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States,” he said, while voicing hope his Government could one day “work together” with Washington to advance each country’s interests.
He has sought to present himself as purpose-built to lead a country through a trade war with the United States, once Canada’s closest ally but now a country that Carney says Canada can “no longer trust”.
But he may not be Prime Minister for long.
Polls ahead of the upcoming vote show a tight race against the opposition Conservatives, who have sought to portray Carney as an elitist and out of touch with the struggles of ordinary Canadians.
He has countered that his global experience, including in the private sector, has equipped him to drive the Canadian economy forward as it faces a rupture with its most important trading partner.
“Carney is arriving at a good time. He has emerged as a figure people seem to trust to take on Donald Trump,” University of Winnipeg politics professor Felix Mathieu told AFP.
On the week Trump’s sweeping 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports came into force, Carney visited a steel plant in Hamilton, an industrial city near the US border in the province of Ontario.