- Prime Minister Mark Carney won Canada’s election, leading the Liberal Party to a new term.
- Carney’s campaign focused on his economic experience and an anti-Trump message.
- The departure of Justin Trudeau and concerns about Trump were key to the Liberal victory.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has won Canada’s election, media projected, leading his Liberal Party to a new term in power after convincing voters his experience managing economic crises prepared him to confront US President Donald Trump.
The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada’s next Government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.
Trump’s trade war and threats to annexe Canada, which he renewed in an election day social media post, outraged Canadians and made dealing with the United States a top campaign issue.
Carney, who had never held elected office and only replaced Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister last month, anchored his campaign on an anti-Trump message.