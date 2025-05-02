The leader said he has seen young people smoking a meth pipe in the main street of Kaikohe during the day.
Ngāpuhi is calling for police to round up drug dealers in Northland using the same strong tactics they used in drug raids on Ōpōtiki last year.
Leader of the country’s largest iwi, Mane Tahere, said he asked the Police Minister for decisive action after recently seeing a group of youngsters smoking a meth pipe in daylight in the main street of Kaikohe, just down the road from the police station.
“Our hard, staunch kind of hate for the police is not the future” he said.
Other locals have told the Herald teenagers openly sell and smoke drugs in the streets.
Northland has the highest consumption of methamphetamine in New Zealand, with nearly 2000 milligrams per day consumed per 1000 people.
In April Tahere met with Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka and list MP Shane Jones, who lives in Northland, to discuss ways the community, iwi, local government and central government could collaborate.
Mitchell told the Herald police can’t solve the issue by themselves and the Northland community needs to take control.
“We will do what we can to support the community,” he said.
Some in the Ōpōtiki community complained of strip-searches, and very young children watching parents being taken away by police.
A Police spokesperson said at the time they were acutely aware that there were children at some addresses.
”At one address where both parents were being arrested, we were very mindful that two children would need alternative care. While whānau members were identified and contacted, the children’s father placed them in the back of a police vehicle to stay warm and safe while they waited.
”At no point were any children left unattended for any period of time alone at a property.”
Mitchell said Mane knows his community and applauded him for being proactive.
“Mane could probably point to the whānau where the issues are coming from,” Mitchell said.
