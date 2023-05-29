Three men, aged between 31 and 36, face charges of importing MDMA and are due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on June 13. Photo / George Heard

Three men have been arrested as part of an police operation that netted more than $1 million of MDMA.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson, of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), said on Monday the police investigation resulted in several search warrants across Christchurch on May 22.

Three men had been arrested, and more than 4700 grams of MDMA, a Class B controlled drug, seized by police.

The men, aged between 31 and 36, face charges of importing MDMA.

They are due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on June 13.

“The illicit drugs police seized during this operation have a street value of more than a million dollars and would have supplied up to 38,000 doses of harm into our community,” Thomson said.

Inquiries to identify which countries exported the drugs were underway, he said.

Thomson said police were looking at previous drug importations bought into New Zealand by the group.

“We will be reaching out to our liaison officers as we attempt to identify those involved offshore and disrupt future opportunities to import illicit substances targeting our communities.

“The National Organised Crime Group is spread nationally and provides significant opportunity and investigation prowess to prevent, disrupt and hold to account those involved in serious and organised crime.

“This is an excellent example of targeting Transnational Organised Crime (TNOC) and delivering on our intent to keep New Zealanders safe,” Thomson said.