Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Warning of poisonous shellfish in Western Firth of Thames

RNZ
2 mins to read

Mum pays tribute after Auckland bus stop killing, Australians vote early and insurance companies brace for claims.

By RNZ

People are being warned not to collect or consume shellfish gathered in the Western Firth of Thames region because of the presence of paralytic shellfish toxins.

New Zealand Food Safety said routine tests on shellfish from Waimangu Point have shown toxin levels above the safe limit.

The warning extends from the mouth of the Waitakaruru River up to Pakatoa Island and across to the mid-point of the Firth.

“Affected shellfish include bivalve shellfish such as mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles and scallops, as well as pūpū (cat’s eyes) and Cook’s turban,” New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
People are being warned not to collect or consume shellfish gathered in the Western Firth of Thames region because of the presence of paralytic shellfish toxins. Photo / 123RF
People are being warned not to collect or consume shellfish gathered in the Western Firth of Thames region because of the presence of paralytic shellfish toxins. Photo / 123RF

“It’s also important to know that cooking the shellfish does not remove the toxin.”

He said kina were still safe to eat, as well as pāua, crab and crayfish if the gut was removed before cooking.

“New Zealand Food Safety is monitoring shellfish in the region and will notify the public of any changes to the situation,” Arbuckle said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand Food Safety said there had been no reported associated illness.

Commercially harvested shellfish are still safe to eat.

Symptoms of poisoning appear between 10 minutes and three hours after ingestion and may include:

  • Numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, and extremities (hands and feet)
  • Difficulty swallowing or breathing
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhoea
  • Paralysis and respiratory failure and, in severe cases, death.

– RNZ

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand