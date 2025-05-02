Warning of poisonous shellfish in Western Firth of Thames

By RNZ

People are being warned not to collect or consume shellfish gathered in the Western Firth of Thames region because of the presence of paralytic shellfish toxins.

New Zealand Food Safety said routine tests on shellfish from Waimangu Point have shown toxin levels above the safe limit.

The warning extends from the mouth of the Waitakaruru River up to Pakatoa Island and across to the mid-point of the Firth.

“Affected shellfish include bivalve shellfish such as mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles and scallops, as well as pūpū (cat’s eyes) and Cook’s turban,” New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said.