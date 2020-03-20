Libraries, art galleries, museums and university lecture theatres are all temporarily closing their doors as the number of Covid-19 infected people across the country continues to rise.

And even more major sporting events have been cancelled as health officials tell New Zealanders to practice "physical distancing" whenever they can.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reiterated her call that people should not panic and says Kiwis should "trust doctors".

There are now 39 positive cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand; 11 new cases were confirmed by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield yesterday afternoon.

This is the single highest one-day increase in New Zealand since Covid-19 arrived in the country in late February.

Of the new cases, five were in Auckland, two in Waikato, one was in Hawke's Bay, two in Wellington and one in Canterbury.

‌

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses in New Zealand too – the Government yesterday announced details of a $900 million loan to embattled Air New Zealand.

This comes as the New Zealand Superfund revealed it has lost almost $9 billion since the start of the year and supermarkets place temporary limits on some items in store amid "unprecedented demand".

Speaking to media yesterday, Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health was expecting more Covid-19 cases given the rapidly evolving situation overseas, as well as the increased number of New Zealanders coming home from overseas.

Community transmission has not occurred in New Zealand, Bloomfield confirmed.

Despite this, leaders in both Auckland and Wellington have moved to temporarily close public places to prevent the virus' spread.

Auckland's art galleries, pools, recreational centres and libraries would all be closed for at least two weeks in response to Covid-19, Mayor Phil Goff confirmed yesterday morning.

This was, as he said, a "necessary step".

"Our main concern right now is to protect people's health and wellbeing," he told media.

He said the moves would not result in any job losses but staff at the public facilities could be redirected into other roles related to the Covid-19 response.

In Wellington, the Te Papa's chairwoman Dame Fran Wilde announced the museum would close for at least two weeks, due to Covid-19.

"The health of our visitors, our staff and our community is of paramount importance."

It was a similar message from Auckland University Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater, who confirmed the university would suspend teaching across its campuses next week.

The University's intention is to be in full digital teaching and learning mode from the week of March 30 onwards.

"Closure of schools and universities to help contain the spread of Covid-19 is a real possibility for New Zealand, particularly as the prospect of community transmission of the virus becomes more likely."

And when a widespread community outbreak reaches a national level, at that point all schools and early childhood centres in New Zealand would close, according to advice from the Ministry of Education.

It warned that if community transmission of Covid-19 did occur in New Zealand, schools would shut for at least 14 days.

But, according to Education Minister Chris Hipkins, the public health advice was that schools and early learning centers were still safe.

The Government yesterday also announced its much-anticipated Air New Zealand rescue plan.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the Government would provide a $900 million loan to the airliner, which has been significantly impacted by Covid-19.

"Without this intervention, New Zealand was at risk of not having a national airline."

Air NZ, which is 52 per cent owned by the Government, has been forced to slash its international routes and will likely have to shed potentially thousands of jobs.

The loan means Air NZ was now in a position to make sure New Zealanders overseas can return home.

Just hours later, the Ministers in charge of Economic Development announced close to $113 million worth of support for the East Coast forestry sector.

The bulk of that funding, some $100 million, will go towards redeploying forestry workers who have been unable to work due to the economic impact of Covid-19.

And there was some good news for anxious migrant workers grappling with the reality of closed borders yesterday as well.

The Weekend Herald can reveal that the Government is looking at letting thousands of migrant workers stay in New Zealand longer to ease their plight in the wake of the unprecedented border closures.

An announcement is likely to come next week as officials look at how many foreign workers this may affect.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the Government was doing everything it could to bring New Zealanders overseas back home.

He said the Defence Force 757s or Air NZ planes could be used to collect New Zealanders abroad.