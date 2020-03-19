Some students at the University of Auckland are being tested for Covid-19 but the university says this is not unusual.
It comes as the Government moved to ban indoor gatherings of 100 people or more, excluding schools and universities.
READ MORE:
• Coronavirus: Schools should close or bring holidays forward - public health expert
• Coronavirus in NZ: University of Canterbury recalls exchange students from overseas
• Coronavirus: Series of managed peaks NZ's best bet for Covid-19 spread
• Coronavirus: Otago students party on St Patrick's Day despite warnings
A university spokeswoman said testing was a matter of course unless anyone tested positive.
"A number of students have been tested and all to date have been negative," she said.
"If we have a positive case we will follow the protocols of the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS)."
She said the university has detailed contingency plans in place to respond to different situations that may arise as a result of Covid-19.
"They will be actioned depending on the circumstances and any directives from the Ministries of Health and Education."
It was important to note testing was a precautionary measure, and those students may not have the virus.