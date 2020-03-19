A man has avoided a court appearance by telling police he had recently been tested for coronavirus.
The man was due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, after being arrested overnight, a police spokesperson said.
He had been arrested for a previous failure to appear in the Hamilton District Court.
He was taken into custody in the Henderson Police Station, where he told officers he'd been tested for coronavirus a few days earlier.
"The person was isolated while in custody with police following all necessary procedures to manage the situation, including liaising with health officials," the spokesperson said.
"As a precaution the person was not taken to court for a scheduled appearance this morning, and has been remanded on bail in self-isolation at home, to appear in Hamilton District Court on 23 June."
But further inquiries revealed the man had already returned a negative result by the time he was arrested.