A man has avoided a court appearance by telling police he had recently been tested for coronavirus.

The man was due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, after being arrested overnight, a police spokesperson said.

He had been arrested for a previous failure to appear in the Hamilton District Court.

He was taken into custody in the Henderson Police Station, where he told officers he'd been tested for coronavirus a few days earlier.

"The person was isolated while in custody with police following all necessary procedures to manage the situation, including liaising with health officials," the spokesperson said.

The man was due to appear in court this morning. Photo / File

"As a precaution the person was not taken to court for a scheduled appearance this morning, and has been remanded on bail in self-isolation at home, to appear in Hamilton District Court on 23 June."

But further inquiries revealed the man had already returned a negative result by the time he was arrested.