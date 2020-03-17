A victim of illegal body cavity searches in New Zealand prisons has been forced to recount her ordeal three times to a Corrections helpline, and has been left hanging each time.

Susan, who does not want her surname used, said she called a special helpline set up for women who had suffered the invasive searches, but no record was kept of each of her calls.

Corrections announced last year it was providing compensation to female inmates after it was discovered numerous women were subjected to the improper examinations between 2006 and 2016.

Anyone concerned that they were improperly searched was encouraged to call Corrections on 0800 604 304.

But Susan, who said the searches occurred as far back as the 1980s when she was first imprisoned, said her experience calling the helpline left her feeling "revictimised".

She first called the number in August last year and gave the person on the phone all her details, as well as a thorough account of the internal searches she suffered.

"It was not something I was particularly comfortable in doing as it's quite embarrassing talking about something that's very private," she said.

Susan was told an investigation would be carried out and that she would be kept up to date as it progressed.

But by Christmas, she had heard nothing, so called the helpline again.

"I explained that I had already called before, but was asked to go through all the details again as they could not find any information about me.

"Not only was I upset that they had no records of me calling in August, but that it was taken obviously so lightly that they obviously couldn't be bothered following it up, let alone an investigation."

Having to repeat her story again left her feeling "angry and humiliated".

"People should not be treated this way," she said.

Susan told the person on the phone she was upset and concerned that nothing happened after her first call, and said they were apologetic and assured her an investigation would take place and they would get back to her as soon as possible.

But March rolled around and Susan was forced to call the helpline again, where she was again told there was no information on her case.

She had to recount her ordeal a third time.

"I said at the time it was not fair having to be subjected to this and having to talk about things that were very private and sensitive, things that caused me a lot of embarrassment and shame.

"She was sorry that I felt this way. She told me that she would get back to me the very next day. She said, 'I will not make you wait like you have before and I promise to you that you will hear from me tomorrow.'

"I thanked her for her understanding. I never heard back."

Susan said she was "disgusted" with the way she had been treated.

"Is it not enough to have been victimised once by the justice system, but to then be revictimised is shameful."

She felt her case was being treated like "a big joke".

Susan told the Herald she was searched four times while in prison in Wellington and Auckland.

She said she was a survivor of multiple rapes, and that the search gave her a similar feeling of helplessness.

"You may not sit there or lay back and think about the times you were raped, but it's that feeling you have of someone kind of invading your body when you don't want them to. That horrible feeling you have in the pit of your gut. Feeling like someone is just absolutely defiling you in a way."

The searches are not permitted under the Corrections Act.

Corrections has been asked for comment.