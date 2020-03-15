Courts around New Zealand are discussing how to handle cases amidst an outbreak of Coronavirus.

Heads of all court benches and senior Ministry of Justice officials have met to look at how courts business will continue in the event of local or widespread outbreaks of Covid-19.

Options discussed include remote hearings, relaxed or modified deadlines for filing paperwork, and arrangements for keeping court participants safe during appearances.

They are planning for the delivery of essential court business and services, Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann said in a letter to members of the justice profession.

Advertisement

"The ministry is also undertaking a range of scenario planning exercises," she said.

"Judges, the ministry and representatives of the profession will work together on a wide range of matters including agreement of a set of essential services, consideration of health and safety arrangements and a communications strategy."

A decision on what will be done will be guided by official advice from the Ministry of Health.

"We urge all court participants to follow health advice to wash hands thoroughly and regularly, practice cough and sneeze etiquette and not come to court if unwell.

"Participants may also wish to consider 'social distancing' - avoiding handshakes, hongi and kissing. Courts will have hand sanitiser readily available."

The judiciary and ministry are considering how all courts can communicate most effectively about court sittings, and any special arrangements that are necessary, she said.

Justice Winkelmann asked lawyers to keep in touch with clients and witnesses about their health prior to any court appearance, and to seek approval for phone attendances if they were unwell.

"All courts will support this to the extent possible," she said.