A major police operation is unfolding in Central Otago where an offender is understood to have stolen a police car after pointing a firearm at an officer.

The Otago Daily Times says a source reports the offender stole a police car after pointing a firearm at an officer.

The offender is understood to have abandoned the police car and carjacked a motorist near Roxburgh.

Meanwhile, there have been several fires in the area and a vehicle is believed to have crashed into the river at Beaumont.

Advertisement

Police have only confirmed they are looking for a "vehicle of interest" and it has not been confirmed whether the fires or the crashed vehicle are linked to the offender.

The armed offenders squad (AOS) have been deployed to the Cromwell and Alexandra area.

Some of the AOS deployed are from Queenstown and the ODT understands helicopters are part of the operation.

Witness Emily Cannan said she witnessed a silver car speeding past Tarras about 7pm with police hot in pursuit.

The area near Cromwell was teeming with police and firefighters and there were several fires on the hillside.

There were up to 40 firefighters in the area and multiple police cars.

Another witness said there were many emergency services vehicles down by the river at Beaumont, including multiple fire appliances and a St John ambulance.

She said it appeared a car had crashed into the water.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said they called to the scene at 8.11pm and were still at the scene at 9.06pm.

She had no further detail.

It was unclear if the crash was linked to the offender.

A police media spokeswoman said police were looking for a "vehicle of interest" but had no further information on the incident.

Commenters on social media reported seeing police cars travelling at speed in the Millers Flat and Lawrence areas.