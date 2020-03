A crash along Auckland's northern motorway blocked a lane of traffic and caused delays for motorists this evening.

Police and roadside assistance worked to clear the smashed car as traffic piled up, as NZTA warned motorists to expect delays in both directions.

The right southbound lane after the Esmonde Rd off-ramp was blocked by the crash shortly before 6pm.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 5:50PM

A crash is BLOCKING the right southbound lane after Esmonde Road off-ramp. Tow services are onsite and we hope to have this incident CLEARED shortly. Expect delays in both directions. #EyesOnTheRoad. ^MF pic.twitter.com/RKvXqvon7N — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 10, 2020

The lane has since reopened, but commuters heading home can still expect delays.

