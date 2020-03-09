Two staff members at an Auckland rest home have been isolated after a resident was tested for coronavirus - results for which came back negative.

Despite two negative results for the deadly disease, the elderly resident from Knightsbridge Village, in Albany, remains in hospital for observation after undergoing tests for Covid-19.

Another resident and two staffers who were in contact with the resident are now in self-isolation as an "additional preventative measure", the village said.

In a letter sent to residents, village manager Ian Shipman said they were providing support to all those involved and their residents based on advice from health authorities.

"I appreciate that the risk of Covid-19 will be a concern for you, your families and our wider community and I can assure you, based on advice from the health authorities, that the risk [to our] village community is minimal," he wrote.

"It is important to remember that people are not considered at risk unless they have been in contact with someone who has the virus."

The village also announced that it has decided to postpone several events due to be held at the site over the next few weeks as a result of the current situation.

An open day scheduled for Thursday as well as St Patrick's Day celebrations and a resident-staff games day have all been postponed.