An Auckland primary school pupil had "chunks of flesh" torn out of him in a vicious dog attack this morning.

The student at Rongomai School in Ōtara was attacked near the Preston Rd entrance to the school.

In a social media post, the school said the boy was attacked by a "tan dog", possibly a red nose pitbull.

"Our student endured a couple of chunks of flesh being ripped from his arm, and was quickly rushed to the hospital."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Owner defends pet: CCTV reveals truth of savage dog attack

• Tourist viciously attacked by two dogs, search warrant needed to find the animals

• Man killed, woman injured in horror dog attack in Melbourne backyard

• Nine-year old attacked by dog at Auckland Beach, owner does a runner

Auckland Council's animal management spokeswoman Kerri Fergusson told Stuff the boy was being treated for bites and scratches to his leg and face at Middlemore Hospital.

Council officers responded quickly, and conducted patrols in the area, but have been unable to locate the dog or dogs.

Animal Management was taking the incident "very seriously" and anyone with information on the attack should get in touch, she told Stuff.

"We will be speaking with the boy's family as soon as we can to get any more details about the attack."

"We're not sure who owns the dog/s but it might be best for our students to avoid walking to school via the Preston Rd entrance unless they're with a group or adult.

"Finally, thank you to the teenage boy who acted quickly and responsibly, and alerted our teachers."

The school asked anyone with information to contact Animal Control on 0800 462 685.