A man is being taken to Nelson hospital following a workplace incident in the Tasman Region.

It's understood a worker's arm is trapped in machinery near Tapawera.

The man is suffering from moderate injuries and is being transported by ambulance.

A St John spokesperson said Police and Fire and Emergency responded to the call out.

A staff member at Glenrae Hops was upset and said he couldn't talk about the incident then hung up.

