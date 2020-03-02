A central Auckland gym is asking members who feel ill to stay away following the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city.

A New Zealand citizen is stable and recovering in Auckland City Hospital from the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19, after they arrived in the country from Iran, via Bali.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and health officials continue to emphasise New Zealand is well-prepared and the chances are low for a community outbreak here of the virus, which is now in over 60 countries.

Les Mills Auckland City this evening sent a message, seen by the Herald, to its members saying the gym was following closely advice from the Ministry of Health.

Advertisement

"While it's early days, we want to take steps to minimise the potential spread of the virus here," the message from Les Mills Auckland City's club manager said.

"If you feel ill at any stage you should stay away from the gym and self-isolate."

People working out were asked to wipe down all machines and gear after use, and follow general health advice including avoiding close contact with people with cold or flu-like illnesses, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and basic hand hygiene.

The move comes after various other organisations and public institutions across the country - including schools - have also been issuing similar advice since Covid-19 was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Meanwhile experts and officials have been calling for calm after people rushed to panic-buy water, sanitiser and other essentials, causing lengthy queues at many supermarkets after confirmation of the first coronavirus case in New Zealand on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today the person who had contracted Covid-19 was in a stable and recovering condition in Auckland City Hospital.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there are two more cases in New Zealand that have symptoms consistent with Covid-19 coronavirus - but test results are yet to come in.

He said he did not know where those two people were in New Zealand, but they had the relevant "travel history" and symptoms that were "close to the suspected case definition".

Advertisement

There was still no sign of "community transmission" in New Zealand, and of 140 tests, still only one had tested positive so far.

Bloomfield was still awaiting the test results of the suspected cases, adding that they were not on the same Emirates flight as the patient who has tested positive.

Meanwhile the Government is stepping up precautions, extending the current travel ban on foreigners arriving from China and Iran by another week - until March 10 - and cancelling Foreign Minister Winston Peters' trip to the Pacific, scheduled for later this month.

READ MORE:

• Live coronavirus Q&A: Expert answers all your questions about outbreak

• Coronavirus: Public health expert reassures New Zealanders have low risk after first confirmed case

• Coronavirus: Experts warn 'we're all going to get infected' by disease

• Coronavirus: Long queues at supermarkets after first NZ case confirmed, experts urge calm

While the travel ban has not been imposed on northern Italy or Korea, people arriving from those places would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

People coming from those areas would need to register with Healthline to enable health officials to stay in contact and ensure they comply.

There are about 90,000 global cases of Covid-19. About 3000 deaths had been linked to the virus, while about 45,000 individuals are thought to have recovered from Covid-19.

Researchers have found those most at risk of dying are over the age of 70, or those who have pre-existing serious health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer.

Basic hygiene measures are the most important way to stop the spread of infections, including Covid-19.

These include washing hands regularly with soap and water or cleansing with hand sanitiser; staying at home if you are sick; coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and then performing hand hygiene; and cleaning surfaces regularly.

As it is believed the virus is spread through droplets, masks are generally ineffective unless people are in close contact with somebody who has the virus.

Officials are calling for calm after "panic-buying" of essential items, as here at Auckland's Countdown Meadowbank. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Anybody with specific concerns should phone Healthline's dedicated Covid-19 number 0800 358 5453 (or +64 9 358 5453 for international SIM) or contact their GP, including phoning ahead.

The most concern is for people who have just arrived or transited through mainland China or Iran, or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with Covid-19, in the past 14 days.

These people should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of departure or close contact, and phone Healthline to register.

The ministry is also asking people who have visited Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand and who have developed symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath to seek medical advice through Healthline or contact their GP, including phoning ahead of your visit.