It took less than two hours for Auckland man Blazej Kot to go from doting newlywed to blood soaked prime suspect in his wife's brutal murder.



At 8.02pm on June 2, 2009 the 24-year-old computer science student was helping Caroline Coffey load their wedding photos on to Facebook in their New York State apartment.



At 9.47pm police found Kot sitting in his car in a park 350m from their Ithaca home.



Covered in dried blood, Kot led police and state troopers on a high speed 8km chase that ended when his car slammed into trees.



He was found slumped over the steering wheel bleeding profusely from a self-inflicted gash to the front of his neck.



The next morning Coffey's body was found, brutalised and bloody, on a trail in a park near the couple's home.

Today we look back at the grisly and bizarre crim in the Herald podcast A Moment in Crime.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 5 HERE:



Kot was born in Zaire to polish parents - and the family moved to Auckland when he was a young child.

He attended Macleans College and Auckland University.

His dream was to attain a PhD at Cornell University in the US.

Soon after his move to the United States Kot met Caroline Coffey.

She too was born overseas - in Ireland - but had been raised in the US from childhood.

The pair married in a civil ceremony in 2008 and headed to Costa Rica for a second wedding with family and friends in 2009.

Just over a month later, Kot beat his wife with a metal pipe and slit her throat.

Early coverage of the Kot case in the Herald on Sunday in 2009. Photo / NZME

A Herald on Sunday story about the outcome of Kot's trial and appeal details. Photo / NZME

