State Highway 3 has been closed following two crashes this afternoon, one of them serious - adding to a horror weekend on North Island roads.

At 12.40pm a two-vehicle crash was reported on SH3 near Mangakowhai Rd in Piopio, near Waitomo.

One person is seriously injured and a helicopter will be assisting, police said in a statement. A second person suffered moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The crash came just 40 minutes after a car and a motorbike collided at the intersection of SH3 and Kuratahi St in Piopio.

One person was reported to have moderate injuries and another minor injuries.

SH3 is closed and diversions are in place at Ruru St, Piopio to the south, and Tikitiki Rd to the north.

Police asked motorists to be patient and to take care.

The crash adds to a horror weekend in which seven people have died in four separate crashes in the North Island.

At 2.15am on Sunday three people were killed and a child was critically hurt after their car smashed into a tree near Whananaki in Northland.

And on Saturday three crashes in Waikato left four people dead.

Two people lost their lives in a crash on Cambridge Rd, in Leamington, south of Cambridge, about 6pm last night. However a witness told Stuff a baby had survived the crash, which involved a small logging truck and another vehicle.

Earlier, a person died in a two-vehicle crash in Tahuna, 18km north of Morrinsville at 10.30am.

And on Saturday night a fourth person died when their vehicle crashed into a power pole on State Highway 25 near Pipiroa, 15km south-west of Thames.