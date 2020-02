Two people have died after a crash near Cambridge this evening.

Police said one person was also injured in the crash, which took place on Cambridge Rd.

The road has been closed and is expected to remain closed for some time. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Earlier today, one person died in a two-car crash near the Waikato town of Tahuna. The crash took place on the Morrinsville-Tahuna Rd north of Morrinsville.